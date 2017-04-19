Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)

Published on May 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the first 2.5 months of this year (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Hedge fund interest in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT), United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC), and Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) to gather more data points.

At the moment there are plenty of tools stock traders employ to appraise their holdings. A couple of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can beat the S&P 500 by a solid amount (see the details here).

NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES

Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

What have hedge funds been doing with BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in BSTC a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BSTC_may2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), with a stake worth $30.8 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $3.2 million. AQR Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Eversept Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Efrem Kamen’s Pura Vida Investments dropped the largest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $1.2 million in stock, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). These stocks are PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT), United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC), Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN), and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NGD). All of these stocks’ market caps match BSTC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PNNT 9 13370 2
UCFC 8 30776 0
HWKN 9 8181 0
NGD 15 42598 1
Average 10.25 23731 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $24 million. That figure was $43 million in BSTC’s case. New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NGD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately BSTC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BSTC investors were disappointed as the stock returned 4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)Jumia’s Share Price Drops In the Aftermath of Citron Research’s Proclaiming...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) ?Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Worthy of Your Portfolio? Is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? Do These Companies’ Insiders Fear A Grim Future For Their Stocks? Should You Follow This Investor Into His Biotech Picks? Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (DSCO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.