Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was in hedge funds' portfolios and has experienced changes in support from elite money managers.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. PLAN has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with PLAN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PLAN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



To most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, experts look at the elite of this group, approximately 750 funds. These money managers orchestrate the majority of the smart money's total asset base.

Let's view the recent hedge fund action encompassing Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

How have hedgies been trading Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 68% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PLAN a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Coatue Management, managed by Philippe Laffont, holds the biggest position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN). Coatue Management has a $611.2 million position in the stock, comprising 5.2% of its 13F portfolio. On Coatue Management’s heels is Melvin Capital Management, led by Gabriel Plotkin, holding a $175.5 million position; 1.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers that are bullish encompass Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Panayotis Takis Sparaggis’s Alkeon Capital Management and James Crichton’s Hitchwood Capital Management.

Now, key hedge funds have jumped into Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) headfirst. Melvin Capital Management, managed by Gabriel Plotkin, created the biggest position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN). Melvin Capital Management had $175.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors also initiated a $88.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Leon Shaulov’s Maplelane Capital, David Fiszel’s Honeycomb Asset Management, and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN). These stocks are Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), and Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble PLAN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position PRGO 21 720516 3 CONE 18 173157 1 SBNY 29 513611 -7 STLD 31 591407 4 Average 24.75 499673 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $500 million. That figure was $1639 million in PLAN’s case. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately PLAN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PLAN were disappointed as the stock returned -6.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.