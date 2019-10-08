Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Mallinckrodt (MNK)

Published on November 1, 2019 at 9:24 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms that we track manage billions of dollars of their wealthy clients’ money, and needless to say, they are painstakingly thorough when analyzing where to invest this money, as their own wealth also depends on it. Regardless of the various methods used by elite investors like David Tepper and David Abrams, the resources they expend are second-to-none. This is especially valuable when it comes to small-cap stocks, which is where they generate their strongest outperformance, as their resources give them a huge edge when it comes to studying these stocks compared to the average investor, which is why we intently follow their activity in the small-cap space. Nevertheless, it is also possible to identify cheap large cap stocks by following the footsteps of best performing hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare MNK to other stocks including INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL), Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC), and Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to get a better sense of its popularity.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MNK_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK).

Hedge fund activity in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in MNK a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Bill Miller

More specifically, Deerfield Management was the largest shareholder of Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK), with a stake worth $38.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Deerfield Management was Miller Value Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $34 million. Armistice Capital, AQR Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) has faced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few funds who sold off their entire stakes heading into Q3. Interestingly, Steven Boyd’s Armistice Capital dumped the largest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $32.6 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also dropped its stock, about $12.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) but similarly valued. These stocks are INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL), Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC), Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT), and Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to MNK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
INTL 11 84299 -4
BMTC 9 35889 -1
JOUT 10 61163 -1
GFF 9 113230 2
Average 9.75 73645 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $74 million. That figure was $153 million in MNK’s case. INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MNK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MNK were disappointed as the stock returned -73.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Burned These Hedge FundsHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) ?SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) Burned These Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? 13G Filing: James E. Flynn and Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Has Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Turned the Corner? Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) & Depomed Inc (DEPO) Helped Consonance Capital to Massive Q3 Returns CIT Group Inc. (CIT), Mylan NV (MYL) & More: Five Stocks Recommended by David Einhorn Billionaire John Paulson’s Favorite Healthcare Stocks Include The Latest Industry Punching Bag, Mylan 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.