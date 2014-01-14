Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Published on October 27, 2019 at 11:09 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was in 27 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. HLF has experienced a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with HLF positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HLF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CAS Investment Partners, Cliff Sosin

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

What have hedge funds been doing with Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HLF over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

HLF_oct2019

More specifically, Icahn Capital LP was the largest shareholder of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), with a stake worth $1506.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Icahn Capital LP was Deccan Value Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $416.4 million. Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and CAS Investment Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has faced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few funds who sold off their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Management cut the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $12.7 million in stock. Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s fund, Magnetar Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $7.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) but similarly valued. We will take a look at CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC), Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), and Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB). All of these stocks’ market caps match HLF’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CUBE 18 384323 -2
ENIC 6 28723 1
DCI 16 152244 0
GGB 7 117146 -3
Average 11.75 170609 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $171 million. That figure was $2753 million in HLF’s case. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately HLF wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HLF were disappointed as the stock returned -11.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ciena Corporation (CIEN)Is Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Glen Kacher, Warren Buffett, D.E. Shaw, Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Interface, Inc. (TILE), and More Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) CAS Investment Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up 13D Filing: Icahn Capital LP and Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Greenlight Capital, Opko Health Inc. (OPK), Galenfeha Inc (GLFH), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.