Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

Published on March 27, 2019 at 9:05 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Market volatility has picked up again over the past few weeks. Headlines highlight risks regarding interest rates, the Fed, China, house prices, auto sales, trade wars, and more. Uncertainty abounds. But doesn’t it always? I have no view on whether the recent volatility will continue for a while, or whether the market will be back at all-time highs before we know it. I remain focused on preserving and growing our capital, and continue to believe that the best way to do so is via a value-driven, concentrated, patient approach. I shun consensus holdings, rich valuations, and market fads, in favor of solid, yet frequently off-the-beaten-path, businesses run by excellent, aligned management teams, purchased at deep discounts to intrinsic value,” are the words of Maran Capital’s Dan Roller. His stock picks have been beating the S&P 500 Index handily. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and see how it was affected.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. NVDA was in 41 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 56 hedge funds in our database with NVDA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NVDA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

COATUE MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

How have hedgies been trading NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -27% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NVDA over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

NVDA_mar2019

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), with a stake worth $557 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Coatue Management, which amassed a stake valued at $187.1 million. Generation Investment Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers that elected to cut their full holdings in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital cut the largest position of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, worth about $628.2 million in stock, and Gabriel Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $119.4 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 15 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). These stocks are American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to NVDA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AXP 50 17375313 0
GILD 57 2884640 1
SBUX 42 3366976 9
BKNG 84 6437292 16
Average 58.25 7516055 6.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 58.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $7516 million. That figure was $1158 million in NVDA’s case. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the least popular one with only 42 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is even less popular than SBUX. Clearly hedge funds turned bearish on NVDA at the wrong time though they were right about other large-cap stocks. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. The 41 hedge funds that bet on NVDA were also proven right as the stock returned 27.3% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying United Technologies Corporation (UTX)?Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?Do Hedge Funds Love Diageo plc (DEO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) vs. Netflix Inc (NFLX): Here is What Hedge Funds Think 3 Fortnite Stocks Cashing In On The Battle Royale Game’s Ridiculous Success Betting on Alibaba and NVIDIA Help Keywise Return 65%; Here Are Its Other Top Picks Five Stocks With Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Exposure Hedge Funds Like Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Elliott Management, StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and More Market Movers Today: Mobileiron Inc (MOBL), Expedia Inc (EXPE), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News Today: Bill Miller, Elliot Management, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.