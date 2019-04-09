Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Bailed Out Of Logitech International SA (LOGI) At The Wrong Time

Published on April 22, 2019 at 4:22 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, many hedge funds lost money in fourth quarter, blaming macroeconomic conditions and unpredictable events that hit several sectors, with technology among them. Nevertheless, most investors decided to stick to their bullish theses and their long-term focus allows us to profit from the recent declines. In particular, let’s take a look at what hedge funds think about Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in this article.

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. LOGI was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with LOGI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LOGI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BlueMountain Capital Management's Returns, AUM and Holdings

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action encompassing Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

What does the smart money think about Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -26% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LOGI a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

LOGI

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), with a stake worth $82.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Two Sigma Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $27.7 million. Blue Mountain Capital, Marshall Wace LLP, and Columbus Circle Investors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has faced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes last quarter. Interestingly, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital sold off the largest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $62 million in stock. Matthew Hulsizer’s fund, PEAK6 Capital Management, also cut its stock, about $1.8 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI). We will take a look at Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble LOGI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HAE 20 566902 -2
AU 12 322457 2
AMG 27 505230 -5
G 22 428841 1
Average 20.25 455858 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $456 million. That figure was $161 million in LOGI’s case. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. A few hedge funds were also right about betting on LOGI as the stock returned 30.2% and outperformed the market as well. You can see the entire list of these shrewd hedge funds here.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Wabtec Corporation (WAB)?Horan Capital Advisers’ Spring 2019 Investor LetterHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies (CSL)Are Hedge Funds Turning Bullish Enough On Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Five Below Inc (FIVE)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Logitech International SA (LOGI)? Should You Buy Logitech International SA (USA) (LOGI)? Three Strong Performing Companies See Corporate Insiders Unloading Company Stock & Insider Buying at Two Finance-Related Companies Thursday’s White-Hot Stocks: Evoke Pharma, GrubHub, Logitech, More Hedge Funds Are Selling Logitech International SA (USA) (LOGI) Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is Logitech International SA (USA) (LOGI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.