Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Anymore

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. YEXT has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with YEXT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that YEXT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What does smart money think about Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in YEXT over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was held by D E Shaw, which reported holding $39.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $32.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Whetstone Capital Advisors.

Because Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there is a sect of funds that elected to cut their positions entirely by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management dumped the largest position of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $20 million in stock, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT). We will take a look at Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND). All of these stocks’ market caps match YEXT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position ENPH 20 299148 1 HCSG 20 101308 -1 WCC 18 473813 -8 LGND 19 416379 -4 Average 19.25 322662 -3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $323 million. That figure was $186 million in YEXT’s case. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately YEXT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on YEXT were disappointed as the stock returned -20.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.