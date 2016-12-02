Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Anymore

Published on October 26, 2019 at 9:50 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. YEXT has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with YEXT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that YEXT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

YEXT_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

What does smart money think about Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in YEXT over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

David Atterbury - Whetstone Capital

The largest stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was held by D E Shaw, which reported holding $39.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $32.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Whetstone Capital Advisors.

Because Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there is a sect of funds that elected to cut their positions entirely by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management dumped the largest position of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $20 million in stock, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT). We will take a look at Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND). All of these stocks’ market caps match YEXT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ENPH 20 299148 1
HCSG 20 101308 -1
WCC 18 473813 -8
LGND 19 416379 -4
Average 19.25 322662 -3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $323 million. That figure was $186 million in YEXT’s case. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately YEXT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on YEXT were disappointed as the stock returned -20.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpWere Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?Hedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) AgainUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of Heart

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Autonomy Capital, Waratah Capital Advisors, EJF Capital, Yext Inc (YEXT), Cott Corp (COT), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Brevan Howard, ProtoKinetix, Inc. (PKTX), Yext Inc (YEXT), Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (YRIV), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Xerox Corp (XRX), One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS), Yext Inc (YEXT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (HEB), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), Yext Inc (YEXT), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.