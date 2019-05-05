Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Anymore

Published on November 1, 2019 at 11:35 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Is Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) a first-rate investment today? Hedge funds are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions retreated by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that TENB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). TENB was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with TENB positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are several signals investors have at their disposal to appraise publicly traded companies. A pair of the most innovative signals are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

How have hedgies been trading Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TENB over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

TENB_oct2019

Among these funds, Sylebra Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), which was worth $72.9 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Holocene Advisors which amassed $16.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Marshall Wace LLP, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few hedge funds that elected to cut their positions entirely heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Zachary Miller’s Parian Global Management sold off the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $6.5 million in stock, and Bijan Modanlou, Joseph Bou-Saba, and Jayaveera Kodali’s Alta Park Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $6 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB). We will take a look at Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB), Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI), and Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT). This group of stocks’ market caps match TENB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CVET 20 426961 2
OMAB 7 54603 1
CCOI 18 286498 -1
FULT 14 34700 -2
Average 14.75 200691 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $201 million. That figure was $147 million in TENB’s case. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately TENB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TENB were disappointed as the stock returned -21.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Burned These Hedge FundsSeaDrill Limited (SDRL) Burned These Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) ? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.