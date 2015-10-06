Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About CGI Inc. (GIB) Anymore

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the nearly unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. GIB was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with GIB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GIB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



How have hedgies been trading CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -22% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GIB over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $233.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $42.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Echo Street Capital Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and Bridgewater Associates.

Because CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there exists a select few hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Renaissance Technologies dropped the biggest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $13.8 million in stock, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $1.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK), and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble GIB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position BBY 31 991291 -4 SNN 14 318986 1 LBRDK 40 3455587 1 CBS 50 1708960 4 Average 33.75 1618706 0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1619 million. That figure was $312 million in GIB’s case. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is even less popular than SNN. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on GIB, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

