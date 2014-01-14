Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Still Bullish On Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Published on October 27, 2019 at 10:30 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter of 2018. Trends reversed 180 degrees during the first half of 2019 amid Powell’s pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the second quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. SGMS was in 27 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with SGMS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SGMS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). However, overall hedge fund sentiment is still very bullish.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mark Cohen Stone House Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the key hedge fund action regarding Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

How have hedgies been trading Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SGMS over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with SGMS Positions

Among these funds, Fine Capital Partners held the most valuable stake in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), which was worth $178.3 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Sylebra Capital Management which amassed $170.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management, Stone House Capital, and Park West Asset Management were also bullish on Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of fund managers that slashed their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Josh Resnick’s Jericho Capital Asset Management cut the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $42.2 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also cut its stock, about $6.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) but similarly valued. These stocks are LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), and LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC). This group of stocks’ market values resemble SGMS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LPSN 17 174378 -4
BGCP 25 249426 -1
ACA 24 328959 -1
LTC 12 20856 3
Average 19.5 193405 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $193 million. That figure was $579 million in SGMS’s case. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SGMS, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ciena Corporation (CIEN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS...Is Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Dan Loeb, Cheyne Capital, Highbridge Capital, Intrexon Corporation (XON), Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Edward Lampert, Cyrus Capital, Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK), Scientific Games Corp (SGMS), Rimini Street Inc (RMNI), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Steve Cohen, Scientific Games Corp (SGMS), TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON), AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB), and More Is Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) A Good Stock To Buy? Stone House Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings 3 Sports Betting Stocks Positioned for Massive Growth 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.