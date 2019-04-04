Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Selling Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), But Sentiment Is Still Positive

Published on October 28, 2019 at 9:38 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are bad at investing. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. Hedge funds underperform because they are hedged. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in the first 9 months of this year through September 30th (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period. An average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this due to the hedges they implement and the large fees they charge. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that investors can outperform the market by imitating hedge funds’ consensus stock picks rather than directly investing in hedge funds. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that CLDR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CLDR_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -22% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in CLDR a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

David Brown Hawk Ridge Partners

The largest stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was held by RGM Capital, which reported holding $32.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Raging Capital Management with a $26.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Indaba Capital Management, Hawk Ridge Management, and Millennium Management.

Since Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there was a specific group of hedgies that decided to sell off their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Renaissance Technologies cut the largest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $41.3 million in stock, and Mariko Gordon’s Daruma Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $27.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 7 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS), Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD), PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF), and American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). All of these stocks’ market caps match CLDR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TRS 15 112396 -3
BKD 22 473004 -5
PPDF 7 9857 -5
AMWD 9 36128 -3
Average 13.25 157846 -4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $158 million. That figure was $129 million in CLDR’s case. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CLDR as the stock returned 68.4% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyGreif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still Bullish

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Market Movers Today: Cloudera Inc (CLDR), Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI), Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), Lennar Corporation (LEN), and More 34 Key Stories That You Should Read To Know How Financial Markets Are Doing Today 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.