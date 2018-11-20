Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Selling Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE)

Published on November 9, 2019 at 3:43 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“The global economic environment is very favorable for investors. Economies are generally strong, but not too strong. Employment levels are among the strongest for many decades. Interest rates are paused at very low levels, and the risk of significant increases in the medium term seems low. Financing for transactions is freely available to good borrowers, but not in major excess. Covenants are lighter than they were five years ago, but the extreme excesses seen in the past do not seem prevalent yet today. Despite this apparent ‘goldilocks’ market environment, we continue to worry about a world where politics are polarized almost everywhere, interest rates are low globally, and equity valuations are at their peak,” are the words of Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield was right about politics as stocks experienced their second worst May since the 1960s due to escalation of trade disputes. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and see how it was affected.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. BDGE has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with BDGE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BDGE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Matthew Lindenbaum Basswood Capital

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BDGE over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BDGE_nov2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Matthew Lindenbaum’s Basswood Capital has the number one position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE), worth close to $64.6 million, accounting for 4% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Ulysses Management, led by Joshua Nash, holding a $11.2 million position; 1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Renaissance Technologies, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Paul Magidson, Jonathan Cohen. And Ostrom Enders’s Castine Capital Management.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Diamond Hill Capital. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because none of the 750+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified BDGE as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII), TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX), Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to BDGE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ERII 10 50526 1
TMDX 7 108449 7
PLAB 17 65899 4
VNTR 18 68364 0
Average 13 73310 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $73 million. That figure was $96 million in BDGE’s case. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately BDGE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BDGE investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Joint Corp. (JYNT)Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeTop 10 Toughest Exams In The WorldIs BayCom Corp (BCML) A Good Stock To Buy?5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) A Good Stock To Buy? Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) ? Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Atlanti Investment Management, Ray Dalio, David Tepper, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB), and More 13D Filing: Basswood Capital and Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) 13D Filing: Basswood Capital and Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) 13D Filing: Basswood Capital and Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) 5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019 Top 10 Toughest Exams In The World 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.