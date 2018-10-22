Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Flocking Into The Hershey Company (HSY)

Published on December 4, 2019 at 10:36 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the September quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Is The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) ready to rally soon? Money managers are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 6 lately. Our calculations also showed that HSY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). HSY was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with HSY positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are many tools market participants put to use to grade stocks. A pair of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outperform the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

What does smart money think about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 22% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HSY over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

HSY_dec2019

The largest stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $748.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $80.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Gotham Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cognios Capital allocated the biggest weight to The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), around 0.97% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HSY.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. ExodusPoint Capital, managed by Michael Gelband, initiated the most valuable position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). ExodusPoint Capital had $7.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments also initiated a $6.7 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new HSY investors: Donald Sussman’s Paloma Partners, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace, and Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU), Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble HSY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ADSK 45 2728142 -11
CHU 8 65922 2
SHOP 34 2509650 8
EQR 23 196497 0
Average 27.5 1375053 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1375 million. That figure was $1104 million in HSY’s case. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately HSY wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HSY were disappointed as the stock returned -3.9% during the fourth quarter (through the end of November) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Done Buying Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY...Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)Hedge Funds Bought TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Before The Merger AnnouncementHedge Funds Are Warming Up To Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Warming Up To The Hershey Company (HSY)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Edward Lampert, Marathon Asset Management, Chubb Limited (CB), Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Hershey Company (HSY) The Hershey Company (HSY): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), Hershey Co (HSY), Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Trian Partners, Pershing Square Capital, Clean Coal Technologies Inc (CCTC), Reis Inc (REIS), and More Are Candy Stocks like Mondelez (MDLZ) Doomed by the Rise of Online Grocery Shopping? 10 Countries that Smoke the Most Cigarettes in the World 15 Believable Excuses for Skipping Class in Middle School 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.