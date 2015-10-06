Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD)

Published on November 7, 2019 at 3:06 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that UTMD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. We’re going to analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

What have hedge funds been doing with Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -25% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UTMD a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

UTMD_oct2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD), with a stake worth $23.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Ancora Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $8.7 million. Royce & Associates, AQR Capital Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there were a few hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Interestingly, Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners dropped the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $0.3 million in stock. Israel Englander’s fund, Millennium Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) but similarly valued. These stocks are Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT), Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), and StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble UTMD’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CAMT 10 25400 0
PETS 17 67787 1
BZH 7 25276 -2
SRT 3 8110 -4
Average 9.25 31643 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $32 million. That figure was $38 million in UTMD’s case. Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately UTMD wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); UTMD investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedWere Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)?...Is Timkensteel Corporation (TMST) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Top 75 Healthcare Dividend Stocks To Invest In Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Anymore Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novartis AG (ADR) (NVS): The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Leveraging Share Gains for Eye-Opening Growth Hedge Funds Are Buying Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC): Insiders Are Buying, Should You? Should You Avoid Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)? 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick 8 Free Dating Websites In The U.S 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.