Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Published on October 20, 2019 at 3:30 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Is Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that TRGP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). TRGP was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with TRGP positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, old financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers hone in on the bigwigs of this club, approximately 750 funds. These investment experts watch over most of the smart money’s total capital, and by tracking their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has discovered various investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

TRGP_oct2019

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

How have hedgies been trading Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -22% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TRGP over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

William Harnisch

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), with a stake worth $52.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $31.4 million. Peconic Partners LLC, Senator Investment Group, and Deep Basin Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dropped the largest stake of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $73.9 million in stock. Stuart J. Zimmer’s fund, Zimmer Partners, also said goodbye to its stock, about $59.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP). These stocks are Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC), SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE), West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST), and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble TRGP’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CACC 27 1103970 -1
SAGE 25 458199 -3
WST 24 318338 3
IRM 14 39316 -4
Average 22.5 479956 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $480 million. That figure was $206 million in TRGP’s case. Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TRGP, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?These Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)Hedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHere is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Targa Resources Corp (TRGP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Smart Money Begins to Cool to Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s Top Picks and Two Positions He Doubled Why NVIDIA, Cisco, Bank of America and Targa Resources Sank Today 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.