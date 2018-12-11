Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)

Published on December 12, 2018 at 3:35 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) based on that data.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that LHO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Parag Vora - HG Vora Capital

We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action encompassing LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

What have hedge funds been doing with LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in LHO at the beginning of this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

LHO_dec2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, HG Vora Capital Management, managed by Parag Vora, holds the most valuable position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). HG Vora Capital Management has a $173 million position in the stock, comprising 10.5% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Long Pond Capital, managed by John Khoury, which holds a $83.4 million position; 2.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism comprise Carl Tiedemann and Michael Tiedemann’s TIG Advisors, John Bader’s Halcyon Asset Management and Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital.

Seeing as LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there exists a select few funds who sold off their entire stakes last quarter. Intriguingly, Matthew Mark’s Jet Capital Investors sold off the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $65 million in stock, and Simon Davies’s Sand Grove Capital Partners was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $61.5 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 7 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). These stocks are The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC), Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV), and ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to LHO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NYT 34 897710 6
CHFC 8 17870 4
NAV 26 1659346 4
VSAT 18 2031149 2
Average 21.5 1151519 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.15 billion. That figure was $744 million in LHO’s case. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NYT might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceDo Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
HG Vora Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings 13D Filing: HG Vora Capital Management and Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Should You Avoid LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)? CEO’s of Popular Pizza-Delivery Chain and Hotel REIT Offload Shares, Plus Insider Buying at 3 Companies What Do Hedge Funds Think of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)? Hedge Funds Are Selling LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (BEE), LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): A Way To Own Luxury Hotels… With 60% Upside The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.