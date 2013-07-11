Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 8:02 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that crossed the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on June 28th. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) based on those filings.

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) has seen a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that ROCK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the aristocrats of this club, approximately 750 funds. These money managers shepherd most of the smart money’s total asset base, and by shadowing their first-class investments, Insider Monkey has found many investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Chuck Royce

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action regarding Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Hedge fund activity in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

At Q2’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ROCK a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ROCK Positions

Among these funds, Pzena Investment Management held the most valuable stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK), which was worth $41.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Headlands Capital which amassed $16 million worth of shares. Moreover, Royce & Associates, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) has witnessed falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who were dropping their positions entirely in the second quarter. Interestingly, Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management said goodbye to the biggest investment of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $1.1 million in stock, and Guy Shahar’s DSAM Partners was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.4 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK). We will take a look at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS), Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI), and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX). This group of stocks’ market valuations match ROCK’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HLX 11 97055 -5
BFS 9 41006 -1
HRI 22 550489 -6
AXDX 10 65894 -1
Average 13 188611 -3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $189 million. That figure was $96 million in ROCK’s case. Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ROCK as the stock returned 13.8% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too Early

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) How Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Stacks Up Against Its Peers This Is How Hedgies Have Geared Up for the Steel Industry’s Turnaround Is Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Buy Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.