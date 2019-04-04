Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 7:54 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. That’s a big deal.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. BTE was in 7 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with BTE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BTE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

BTE_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE).

What does smart money think about Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BTE a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Jonathan Barrett Luminus Management

Among these funds, Luminus Management held the most valuable stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE), which was worth $42.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Royce & Associates which amassed $2.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Signition LP, and Water Island Capital were also bullish on Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there is a sect of money managers that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Muller’s PDT Partners dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $1 million in stock. John Thiessen’s fund, Vertex One Asset Management, also sold off its stock, about $1 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) but similarly valued. These stocks are GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to BTE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GPRO 19 190326 -4
VCEL 17 176656 -8
QADA 11 113256 -5
FLDM 17 137031 -2
Average 16 154317 -4.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $154 million. That figure was $49 million in BTE’s case. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) is even less popular than QADA. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards BTE. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately BTE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); BTE investors were disappointed as the stock returned -3.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) A Good Stock To Buy? Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)? Should You Buy Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)? Market Movers Today: Aemetis Inc (AMTX), Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS), and More Is Baytex Energy Corp (USA) (BTE) Worthy of Your Portfolio? Penn West, Seadrill, Baytex: Not A Good Day To Be An Energy Stock Is Baytex Energy Corp (USA) (BTE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.