Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 10:25 pm by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2014) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. KALV was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with KALV holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KALV isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are dozens of gauges shareholders employ to analyze publicly traded companies. Some of the most underrated gauges are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

James Flynn Deerfield Management

We’re going to go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

What have hedge funds been doing with KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 200% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards KALV over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With KALV Positions

More specifically, RA Capital Management was the largest shareholder of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), with a stake worth $31.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing RA Capital Management was Deerfield Management, which amassed a stake valued at $14.4 million. Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc, Adage Capital Management, and Ghost Tree Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have jumped into KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) headfirst. Deerfield Management, managed by James E. Flynn, established the largest position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV). Deerfield Management had $14.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Mark Lampert’s Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc also initiated a $13.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new KALV positions are Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, Ken Greenberg and David Kim’s Ghost Tree Capital, and Thomas Steyer’s Farallon Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP), RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ:RRD), and NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to KALV’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HX 4 1330 3
NRP 5 4713 1
RRD 15 24582 1
NODK 4 23534 1
Average 7 13540 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $14 million. That figure was $84 million in KALV’s case. RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ:RRD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard RRD might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreDo Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: RA Capital Management and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) 13D Filing: Longwood Fund II, L.P. and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.