Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Published on December 7, 2018 at 12:07 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Is CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) undervalued? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 2 recently. CVS was in 49 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 47 hedge funds in our database with CVS holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

At the moment there are several tools stock traders have at their disposal to analyze publicly traded companies. Two of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action encompassing CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

What does the smart money think about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 49 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 53 hedge funds with a bullish position in CVS at the beginning of this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CVS_nov2018

Among these funds, Glenview Capital held the most valuable stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), which was worth $520.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Diamond Hill Capital which amassed $204.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Diamond Hill Capital, managed by Ric Dillon, established the largest position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Diamond Hill Capital had $204.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin’s Senator Investment Group also made a $111.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CVS investors: Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey’s Healthcor Management LP, Mike Masters’s Masters Capital Management, and Zach Schreiber’s Point State Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). These stocks are Baidu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR), and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to CVS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BIDU 53 4052257 -14
NEE 32 1164363 1
PBR 28 2056204 0
SNE 27 709311 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 35 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2 billion. That figure was $1.93 billion in CVS’s case. Baidu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) is the least popular one with only 27 bullish hedge fund positions. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BIDU might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

