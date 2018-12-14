Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Published on December 14, 2018 at 10:35 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we track the activity of some of the best-performing hedge funds like Appaloosa Management, Baupost, and Third Point because we determined that some of the stocks that they are collectively bullish on can help us generate returns above the broader indices. Out of thousands of stocks that hedge funds invest in, small-caps can provide the best returns over the long term due to the fact that these companies are less efficiently priced and are usually under the radars of mass-media, analysts and dumb money. This is why we follow the smart money moves in the small-cap space.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that cvi isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

What have hedge funds been doing with CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CVI over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CVI Positions

Among these funds, Icahn Capital LP held the most valuable stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI), which was worth $2863.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $97.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Citadel Investment Group, and Marshall Wace LLP were also bullish on CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, created the biggest position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Marshall Wace LLP had $12 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also made a $4.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CVI investors: Charles Lemonides’s Valueworks LLC, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and Mike Vranos’s Ellington.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW), Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). This group of stocks’ market valuations match CVI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PFGC 23 225495 5
JW 15 138842 -7
AYX 26 681553 8
RLI 11 163038 1
Average 18.75 302232 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $302 million. That figure was $3.06 billion in CVI’s case. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard AYX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
The Only 3 Energy Stocks That Matter to Billionaire Carl Icahn Is CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) A Good Stock To Buy? Trump Supporters Icahn, Paulson Score Huge Returns After Election Win Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Favorite Energy Stocks Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Favorite Dividend Stocks: Xerox Corp (XRX), American International Group Inc (AIG) & More Icahn Capital Recovering from Last Year’s Setback as it Pushes Towards Green Territory in 2016 A Look at Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Top Energy Holdings Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.