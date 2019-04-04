Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying Century Communities, Inc (CCS)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 8:19 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 28. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Is Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) an attractive investment now? Prominent investors are getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CCS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). CCS was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CCS positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

CCS_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the new hedge fund action surrounding Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS).

How have hedgies been trading Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CCS over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Matthew Lindenbaum Basswood Capital

Among these funds, Oaktree Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS), which was worth $48.3 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Basswood Capital which amassed $29.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Management, Balyasny Asset Management, and Shoals Capital Management were also bullish on Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Driehaus Capital, managed by Richard Driehaus, initiated the biggest position in Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS). Driehaus Capital had $4.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $2.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Muller’s PDT Partners, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS). These stocks are German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC), Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), and Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble CCS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GABC 7 18041 1
EEX 7 4514 1
GMLP 6 36301 2
SYX 11 20269 -1
Average 7.75 19781 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $20 million. That figure was $138 million in CCS’s case. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CCS as the stock returned 15.2% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Simon Sadler, Ray Dalio, George Soros, Neil Woodford, Warlander Asset Management, ArQule, Inc. (ARQL), Century Communities Inc (CCS), and More Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Century Communities, Inc (CCS) ? Century Communities, Inc (CCS) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up ACK Asset Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings UCP Inc. (UCP) Skyrockets Amid Merger to Fetch $1.3B in Combined Value Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.