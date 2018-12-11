Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

Published on December 11, 2018 at 9:55 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund investors like Carl Icahn and George Soros hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. CBL has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with CBL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CBL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

We’re going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action regarding CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL).

What does the smart money think about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 9% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CBL heading into this year. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

CBL_dec2018

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, GLG Partners, managed by Noam Gottesman, holds the most valuable position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL). GLG Partners has a $6.2 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS, led by Joe DiMenna, holding a $3 million position; the fund has 0.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism encompass John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management and Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates.

Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, assembled the most valuable position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL). Balyasny Asset Management had $2.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Carl Goldsmith and Scott Klein’s Beach Point Capital Management also made a $0.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CBL investors: D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) but similarly valued. These stocks are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), NextPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT), Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VEAC), and Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to CBL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CRNX 9 195315 9
NXRT 9 136103 -1
VEAC 19 317126 1
FTR 20 39226 -3
Average 14.25 171943 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $172 million. That figure was $16 million in CBL’s case. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand 0 is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard FTR might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Sinks After WSJ Report that the SEC and FBI are Investigating the Company Is CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) A Good Stock To Buy? Luxor Capital Initiates Stakes in Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (NXST) and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Equity One, Inc. (EQY)? This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.