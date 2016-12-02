Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS)

Published on October 26, 2019 at 12:44 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accomodative interest rate environment in the US, increasing oil prices and deteriorating expectations towards the resolution of the trade war with China, many smart money investors kept their cautious approach regarding the current bull run in the second quarter and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers like this one are betting on Dow hitting 40,000 to generate strong returns. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals that can deliver gains both in bull and bear markets, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SSYS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you’d ask most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our researchers look at the leaders of this club, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors handle the majority of the smart money’s total asset base, and by monitoring their finest picks, Insider Monkey has identified numerous investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

GAMCO Investors, Mario Gabelli

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

What does smart money think about Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SSYS over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with SSYS Positions

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), which was worth $75.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $34.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, GAMCO Investors, and Royce & Associates were also bullish on Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Concourse Capital Management, managed by Joseph Mathias, assembled the most outsized position in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Concourse Capital Management had $0.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management also made a $0.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SSYS investors: Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management and Claes Fornell’s CSat Investment Advisory.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), and Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH). All of these stocks’ market caps match SSYS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OPK 14 13007 1
ARCO 14 123488 -4
SBH 20 117843 1
SPH 4 96526 -1
Average 13 87716 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $88 million. That figure was $176 million in SSYS’s case. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately SSYS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SSYS were disappointed as the stock returned -27.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of HeartHedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) AgainPBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think Of Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Stratasys, Globus Maritime, and More: Why Traders Are Piling Into These Stocks Market Movers Today: Etsy Inc (ETSY), Frontier Communications Corp (FTR), Stratasys Ltd (SSYS), PHH Corporation (PHH), and More 13G Filing: Primecap Management Co and Stratasys Ltd. Hedge Funds Are Buying Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.