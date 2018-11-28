Hedge Funds Are Betting On Phillips 66 (PSX)

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard since the end of the third quarter. NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices are already in correction territory. More importantly, Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points in the first half of the fourth quarter. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were paring back their overall exposure and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Is Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) an exceptional investment today? The smart money is in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions improved by 6 lately. PSX was in 43 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 37 hedge funds in our database with PSX holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 16% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PSX over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has the largest position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), worth close to $1.74 billion, comprising 0.8% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell of Arrowstreet Capital, with a $297.3 million position; 0.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other peers that hold long positions encompass Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies.

Consequently, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, assembled the largest position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Renaissance Technologies had $110.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also initiated a $101.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PSX positions are David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, Vince Maddi and Shawn Brennan’s SIR Capital Management, and Rob Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to PSX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position BK 39 5628878 1 CI 60 3544851 11 NSC 49 2089375 7 ING 8 596028 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 39 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.97 billion. That figure was $3.18 billion in PSX’s case. CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CI might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

