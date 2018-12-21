Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Published on December 22, 2018 at 3:53 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of more than 700 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of September 30. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) makes for a good investment right now.

Is Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) worth your attention right now? Hedge funds are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that mdso isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Atterbury - Whetstone Capital

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

What does the smart money think about Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 27% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MDSO over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with MDSO Positions

The largest stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $70.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Polar Capital with a $32.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Echo Street Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Whetstone Capital Advisors.

Consequently, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, established the most valuable position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO). Millennium Management had $3.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp also initiated a $0.7 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MDSO investors: Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO), Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB), Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR), and Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). This group of stocks’ market values match MDSO’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AGIO 22 372204 -1
ASB 17 297669 4
ESGR 10 673382 -1
SATS 28 443489 2
Average 19.25 446686 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $447 million. That figure was $137 million in MDSO’s case. Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard SATS might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Cupps Capital Slashes Portfolio in Q3, But Couldn’t Stop Buying These 5 Stocks Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are on the Move on Wednesday Top-Tier Insiders at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Two Other Companies Are Jettisoning Shares Should You Buy Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)? Is Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.