Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On LINE Corporation (LN)

Published on October 17, 2019 at 4:52 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) was in 9 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. LN has seen an increase in hedge fund interest lately. There were 5 hedge funds in our database with LN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ken Griffin CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action encompassing LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN).

What have hedge funds been doing with LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 80% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 4 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LN a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

LN_oct2019

More specifically, Tremblant Capital was the largest shareholder of LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN), with a stake worth $35.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Tremblant Capital was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $4.9 million. Millennium Management, CSat Investment Advisory, and LMR Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) headfirst. LMR Partners, managed by Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold, assembled the most outsized position in LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN). LMR Partners had $1.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $0.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new LN positions are Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), and BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS). All of these stocks’ market caps match LN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FLS 26 343957 6
GRUB 32 808367 0
ORI 21 413524 2
BRFS 13 124053 3
Average 23 422475 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $422 million. That figure was $46 million in LN’s case. GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) is even less popular than BRFS. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on LN as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on LN as the stock returned 27.7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Lennar Corporation (LEN)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping MGM Resorts International (MGM)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HEICO Corporation (HEI)Avangrid, Inc. (AGR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?HCP, Inc. (HCP): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About LINE Corporation (LN) Do Hedge Funds Love Line Corp (ADR) (LN)? Line Corp’s IPO, MGM’s Push Into Mobile Gaming Among the Biggest Finance Stories of the Day 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.