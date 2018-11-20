Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Published on December 20, 2018 at 8:24 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ltxb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action encompassing LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB).

What have hedge funds been doing with LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 17% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LTXB heading into this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with LTXB Positions

Among these funds, Impax Asset Management held the most valuable stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB), which was worth $18.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $17.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Ascend Capital were also bullish on LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have jumped into LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) headfirst. Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, assembled the largest position in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB). Impax Asset Management had $18.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Malcolm Fairbairn’s Ascend Capital also initiated a $3.6 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LTXB investors: George Soros’s Soros Fund Management, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), The Navigators Group, Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG), Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF), and Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). All of these stocks’ market caps match LTXB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MNTA 18 300848 1
NAVG 17 193595 5
GOLF 14 39395 6
ALGT 15 428697 0
Average 16 240634 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $241 million. That figure was $71 million in LTXB’s case. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) is even less popular than GOLF. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB): Why Are Hedge Funds Snapping Up This Stock? Why You Should Get Hyped About Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), And These Other Finance Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.