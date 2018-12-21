Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Published on December 22, 2018 at 4:17 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS).

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that gkos isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old financial tools of the past. While there are more than 8,000 funds trading at present, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this club, about 700 funds. These money managers have their hands on the lion’s share of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by watching their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has formulated many investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

James Flynn Deerfield Management

Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS).

What have hedge funds been doing with Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 56% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GKOS heading into this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with GKOS Positions

The largest stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $37.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Deerfield Management with a $37 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, D E Shaw, and Balyasny Asset Management.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, initiated the most outsized position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS). Millennium Management had $32 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also made a $17.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Justin John Ferayorni’s Tamarack Capital Management, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS). These stocks are Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS), Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), and Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble GKOS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MNRO 10 171029 -3
TGS 9 59002 2
AKR 9 130212 -2
FOLD 30 761559 3
Average 14.5 280451 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $280 million. That figure was $155 million in GKOS’s case. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard FOLD might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund Ownership of Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Triples in 3 Quarters: Are You Missing Out? Cupps Capital Slashes Portfolio in Q3, But Couldn’t Stop Buying These 5 Stocks Here’s Why Eleven Bio, SouFun, Glaukos, Match Group, and Triumph Group Are Surging Today What You Need to Know About These 4 Stocks Deep in the Red Today Do Hedge Funds Love Glaukos Corp (GKOS)? Why Are These Four Stocks Hot on The Market on Wednesday? Samuel Isaly’s New Healthcare Positions: Community Health Systems (CYH), Glaukos Corp (GKOS), More 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.