Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)

Published on October 25, 2019 at 11:12 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in the first 9 months of this year (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. GTES was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with GTES holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GTES isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES).

What have hedge funds been doing with Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 44% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in GTES a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with GTES Positions

Among these funds, Marshall Wace LLP held the most valuable stake in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), which was worth $4.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $3.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Arrowstreet Capital, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, assembled the biggest position in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES). AQR Capital Management had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP also made a $0.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES). We will take a look at AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU), Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble GTES’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
APU 8 80334 2
SWCH 13 220988 -3
DAR 16 193087 -3
TARO 10 72472 0
Average 11.75 141720 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $142 million. That figure was $17 million in GTES’s case. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately GTES wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GTES were disappointed as the stock returned -11.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Azul S.A. (AZUL)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)Were Hedge Funds Right About Cutting Tech Data Corporation (TECD)?Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Embraer SA (ERJ)?Outfront Media Inc (OUT): Hedge Funds Are Selling, But Still Bullish

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Ray Dalio, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), Cerecor Inc (CERC), Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB), L3 Technologies Inc (LLL), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.