Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On ORIX Corporation (IX)

Published on October 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 6 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare IX to other stocks including KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that IX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this club, about 750 funds. These money managers command most of the smart money’s total capital, and by monitoring their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has formulated numerous investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the latest hedge fund action surrounding ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX).

What does smart money think about ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in IX over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

IX_oct2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, holds the largest position in ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX). D E Shaw has a $6.5 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. On D E Shaw’s heels is Paul Marshall and Ian Wace of Marshall Wace LLP, with a $2.7 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism comprise Renaissance Technologies, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Arrowstreet Capital. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Millennium Management).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) but similarly valued. These stocks are KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to IX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KLAC 24 504403 -17
SPLK 25 206778 -4
ROK 31 423135 3
GIB 14 311851 -4
Average 23.5 361542 -5.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $362 million. That figure was $13 million in IX’s case. Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) is even less popular than GIB. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards IX. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately IX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); IX investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) A Good Stock To Buy?Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Hedge Funds Still In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB...Should You Avoid BT Group plc (BT) Like Hedge Funds Did?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is ORIX Corporation (IX) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? Do Hedge Funds Love ORIX Corporation (IX)? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About ORIX Corporation (ADR) (IX) What Hedge Funds Think About Equifax Inc. (EFX) SLM Corp (SLM): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Hedge Funds Are Dumping The Western Union Company (WU) Hedge Funds Are Selling CIT Group Inc. (CIT) 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.