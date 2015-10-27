Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Published on May 7, 2019 at 11:47 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Hedge fund interest in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK), Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMEX:FSP), and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) to gather more data points.

Today there are many formulas shareholders have at their disposal to evaluate publicly traded companies. A couple of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can beat the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

Richard Driehaus

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Hedge fund activity in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in ORIT a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ORIT_may2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), which was worth $27.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Prospector Partners which amassed $6.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Millennium Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was D E Shaw).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) but similarly valued. These stocks are Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK), Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMEX:FSP), Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO), and Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA). This group of stocks’ market valuations match ORIT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NFBK 4 29496 1
FSP 15 28612 8
CARO 8 41686 2
ENVA 23 147435 2
Average 12.5 61807 3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $62 million. That figure was $40 million in ORIT’s case. Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately ORIT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ORIT investors were disappointed as the stock returned 15% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II...Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) A Good Stock To Buy?Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)Match Group, Inc. (MTCH): Blue Hawk Investment Group’s Latest Thoughts...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glen Kacher, Michael Novogratz, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM), Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX), Meritage Corp (MTH), and More Hedge Funds Have Suddenly Grown Bullish On Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT): What Did They Discover? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Anymore What Hedge Funds Think About Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): Hedge Funds and Insiders Are Bullish, What Should You Do? Is Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Oritani Financial Corp.(ORIT), Symantec Corporation (SYMC): Prospecting for Safe Stock Gains Part 2 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.