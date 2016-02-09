Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News Today: Greenlight Capital, Brevan Howard, AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS), EXCO Resources, Inc. (XCOOQ), Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW), and More

Published on May 1, 2018 at 12:20 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Greenlight Hedge Fund Falls 1.1% in April, Extending Decline (Bloomberg)
David Einhorn’s main hedge fund at Greenlight Capital fell 1.1 percent in April, extending its loss this year to 14.9 percent, according to a client update seen by Bloomberg. The performance for his value-investing hedge fund strategy compares with a 0.4 percent return for the S&P 500 Index, including reinvested dividends. The HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, was up 0.3 percent in the month as of April 26, paring declines to for this year to 0.8 percent.

U.K. Prosecutors Name Star Trader Alfredo Saitta in Euribor Trial (The Wall Street Journal)
A former JPMorgan & Co and Citigroup Inc. trader, who is currently a star manager at hedge fund giant Brevan Howard, has been named in a U.K. court as an alleged co-conspirator in what prosecutors call a scheme to manipulate interest rates. The trader, Alfredo Saitta, and six less prominent individuals were named last month by the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office as alleged co-conspirators-but not charged with a crime-during an ongoing trial of other bank employees accused of trying to rig the euro interbank offered rate, or…

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

China’s HNA Drops Bid to Buy Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Due to Regulatory Hold-up (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has dropped its bid for most of SkyBridge Capital, a hedge fund investment firm founded by U.S. President Donald Trump’s former aide Anthony Scaramucci, as the deal was still stuck with U.S. regulators after more than a year. Scaramucci, who was White House communications director for 10 days last year, will return to SkyBridge as co-managing partner to focus on strategic planning and marketing efforts, the two companies said in a statement late on Monday.

What We Learned From a Week With London’s Fund Managers (Bloomberg)
Beware higher bond yields, watch for a stronger dollar, and steer clear of credit. Those are some of the biggest consensus calls from London’s money managers as they navigate financial markets rocked by central bank tightening, the threat of trade wars, and concern global growth has already passed its high water mark. In the week that 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed above 3 percent for the first time in four years and the dollar hit its strongest level since January, Bloomberg took the pulse of some 20 traders and money managers in the City.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Manny Friedman, Pierre Andurand, Elliott...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jim Chanos, Elliott Management, Surface...10 Most Hated Companies in America Right NowJoel Greenblatt InterviewTop 3 M&A Plays of 2018 According To WallachBeth CapitalHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Clifton Robbins, D.E. Shaw, Apollo Global...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.