Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Renaissance Technologies, Children’s Investment Fund (TCI), Greenlight Capital, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), Yext Inc (YEXT), and More

Published on December 2, 2019 at 2:40 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Breakingviews – TCI Plays Outrider to Mark Carney’s Climate Drive (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) – Chris Hohn made his name by assaulting the entrenched boards of European companies. Now the boss of activist hedge fund TCI is deploying those skills for a higher purpose. He’s planning to vote against directors of companies that don’t disclose how their balance sheets would be hit by climate change, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Doing so would help outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s push for greater transparency about the financial risks of global warming. Yet for Hohn there’s a fine line between being an outrider or a guinea pig.

Billionaire Cohen Cuts His Metro Bank Stake for Third Time (Bloomberg)
The private investment vehicle of billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen has cut its stake in Metro Bank Plc for the third time in less than a week. Cohen Private Ventures reduced its holding in Metro from 7.7% to 6.5% last week, according to a U.K. regulatory filing. The Connecticut-based tycoon’s vehicle remains the biggest investor in Metro, although its holding has dwindled from almost 10%.

Turns Out Hedge Fund Bribery Does Have Victims (Deal Breaker)
For more than three years, the hedge fund formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management has been trying to put its unfortunate “go to Africa and bribe every public official you happen to meet” scandal in the past. It managed to tamp down on the redemption requests and turn around what had been some pretty appalling performance in spite of all the bribery. It put founder Dan Och in the rearview mirror both literally and figuratively. Sure, people keep getting sent to jail over the whole affair, but those people are former Och-Ziffers, and there’s not even an Och-Ziff anymore for them to have formerly been a part of. CEO Rob Shafir was so confident he went on television announcing that Och-Ziff, er, Sculptor Capital Management had indeed put all of the unpleasantness behind it, what with the $400 million settlement and quiet and successful lobbying of the SEC to let it raise money like any normal, non-bribey hedge fund.

stock, market, business, app, shares, share, news, global, man, phone, big, graph, chart, using, screen, fast, motion, concept, internet, up, tablet, touching, technology,

solarseven/Shutterstock.com

For 30 years, Renaissance Technologies Achieved 66% Annualized Returns. Here’s How a Group of Academics with No Trading Experience Became the Most Successful Hedge Fund in History (Business Insider)
As an investor, the idea of a fund generating 66% annualized returns (before fees) over a 30-year period seems nothing short of preposterous. After all, conventional wisdom says that markets are efficient, competition is steep, and opportunities for outsize gains present themselves only once in a blue moon. But that’s exactly what Renaissance Technologies – the quantitative hedge fund founded by math whiz Jim Simons – has accomplished. What’s arguably even more impressive is that Simons and his subordinates knew almost nothing about business when they got into it. It simply didn’t matter.

Greenlight Posts Another Monthly Loss (Institutional Investor)
The hedge fund headed by David Einhorn has suffered sharp declines so far this quarter. Greenlight Capital had a rough November in what was otherwise the best month for the stock market since June.The value-driven hedge fund headed by David Einhorn dropped 1.8 percent for the month after losing 6 percent in October. It is now up 14.1 percent for the year after surging 24…

Man Group Nordic Institutional Investor Breakfast (Hedge Nordic)
Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – On November 26, Man Group hosted its annual Nordic Institutional Investor Breakfast in Stockholm. Each year, Man Group brings a mix of investment professionals to share their most recent views, research, and projects with an invitation only-group of institutional investors and fellow professionals from across the Nordic financial industry. HedgeNordic had the pleasure to attend the event and listen to Man Group’s experts in the field of global macro, quantitative research and multi-asset investing.

Virtus Capital President Says Markets Would Sell Off Big If a ‘Socialist’ is Elected President in 2020 (CNBC)
Steven Gidumal, managing partner of Virtus Capital, said Monday that if Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or Pete Buttigieg is elected president, the market would sell off between 30% to 50%. “If a Socialist is Elected, the Market will sell off BIG,” Gidumal said in a slide presentation. “Pick a Socialist – Bernie, Liz, Pete. etc. and the Market would sell off.” Warren and Buttigieg have both said they are not socialists. Speaking at the annual Distressed Investing Conference in Midtown Manhattan, Gidumal also said that he thinks markets are signaling a re-election of President Donald Trump and thinks the president making public comments on the Federal Reserve is the right thing to do.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Carl Icahn, Alden Global Capital...Hedge Fund Battleground Stock Crashes and Burns10 Most Profitable Airlines In The World: 2019 RankingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace LLP, Millennium Management...Here is the 6th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.