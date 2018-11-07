Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Paul Singer, vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX), Travelzoo (TZOO), and More

Ray Dalio: We’re in a World Now Where Politics has a Much Bigger Effect on Markets (CNBC)

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said investors had priced in the outcome of a divided Congress in the midterm elections, but believes that politics is now playing a greater role in financial markets across the globe. “We’re in a world now where politics and choices made have a much bigger effect on the markets,” Dalio said in a conversation on stage at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday.

Hedge Fund Manager Paul Singer to Donate $1M for Security of Jewish Sites in NYC (TheJewishVoice.com)

In an effort to protect the security of Jewish institutions around New York, the Paul E. Singer Foundation, which regularly supports Jewish causes, will donate at least $1 million toward safety reviews and enhanced precautions at synagogues, day schools and community centers throughout the five boroughs. This is being carried out in the wake of a blatantly anti-Semitic attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that left 11 people dead and countless others injured in what is the most deadly anti-Semitic act in American history.

Why David Einhorn Thinks Tesla Peaked Last Quarter (Investopedia.com)

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) short-seller David Einhorn is confident that the electric car maker’s recent share price rally will prove to be short-lived. The Palo Alto, California-based company’s stock has risen nearly 17% since its third-quarter earnings blew away Wall Street expectations in October. However, Einhorn, one of Tesla’s most prominent bears, isn’t about to call it quits on what is turning into an increasingly expensive sell trade. Bloomberg reported that during an earnings call for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd, the hedge fund manager said that investors have gotten too carried away with Tesla’s results. He added that that they will be “as good as it gets” for the firm because robust sales of pricier Model 3 sedans are unsustainable.

Third Point Re Targets Property Cat Underwriting Again (Artemis.bm)

Bermuda headquartered, hedge fund backed reinsurance firm Third Point Re is set to return to underwriting property catastrophe reinsurance next year, but this time for its own balance-sheet and as a way to help reduce its combined ratio. Third Point Re, which is backed by hedge fund manager Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC on the investment side of the business, used to underwrite property catastrophe reinsurance, but only for a managed catastrophe investment fund that it actively underwrote for until the end of 2014.

US Hedge Fund Complete Bordeaux Purchase (SportsProMedia.com)

Ligue 1 soccer club Girondins de Bordeaux have been sold by M6 Metropole Television to US hedge fund General American Capital Partners (GACP) in a deal worth €100 million (US$114 million). The French media company, which had owned the top flight outfit since 1999, had been in talks to sell their shareholdings for a number of months, with M6 president Nicolas de Tavernost first hosting GACP founder Joseph DeGrosa in February 2018.