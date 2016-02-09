Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Bill Ackman, Steve Cohen, Soros Fund Management, Fortress Investment Group, Snap Inc (SNAP), Energous Corp (WATT), and More

Tucker Carlson: Sasse Should Return Donations from Hedge Fund Manager Paul Singer (Fox News)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Wednesday night that Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., should return donations from hedge fund manager Paul Singer, who played a key role in the purchase of sporting goods retailer Cabela’s by Bass Pro Shops — a move that led to the loss of 2,000 jobs in the town of Sidney, Neb., where Cabela’s formerly had its headquarters. “We’re not saying Ben Sasse or any other senator is doing Singer’s bidding purely for the cash,” Carlson said. “But why not remove all doubt? If one of your biggest donors turned out to be a pornographer or a mass distributor of OxyContin, you’d send back the donation. You wouldn’t want to be associated with someone like that. You’d want to be clear about your own values. Senator Sasse should be clear about his.”

Hedge Fund Titan Steve Cohen in Talks to Increase His Stake in Mets (CNBC)

Hedge fund titan Steve Cohen is in talks to increase his investment in the New York Mets, his family office, Cohen Private Ventures, and the current owner said Wednesday. “The Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen are negotiating an agreement in which Steve Cohen would increase his investment in the New York Mets,” the companies said in a statement. Under that agreement, Fred Wilpon, chairman and co-founder of Sterling, will remain CEO of the Mets for five years, while his son, Jeff, will stay on as COO for the same time period. Sterling currently has a majority stake in the team.

Soros CIO Puts Conservative Stamp on Fund Built With Bold Bets (Bloomberg)

In November, Dawn Fitzpatrick, chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, was being interviewed on a finance podcast called Capital Allocators. At the top of the program, the host sent out an appeal: “Dawn contends that Soros has a uniquely attractive platform for the right type of leading investors to apply their trade,” he said before reciting an email address, twice, for interested managers to send their résumés. It’s not unusual for a company to let the world know they’re hiring, but that kind of open call is surprising given the mystique the Soros name has in the investing world. George Soros is known for bold moves such as his 1992 bet against the British pound, which earned him the moniker “the man who broke the Bank of England.” In its heyday his hedge fund returned more than 30% a year.

Fortress Investment Group and 20 Years of Change in New York City (Patch.com)

Fortress Investment Group LLC was founded in 1998 with the goal of creating a new kind of investment firm. Innovation has been key since its inception, and the firm has continued to maintain a place at the very forefront of new strategies in finance, acquisitions, ownership, and technology. Headquartered in New York, the city where it was founded, Fortress currently employs over 900 people with a variety of industry-specific expertise. If history is any indication, this firm will continue to set the pace for leaders in the investment, real estate, and finance industries.

World’s Largest Hedge Fund Would Be Up 15,000% If It Bought Bitcoin (Bitcoinist.com)

Legendary investor Ray Dalio has made the headlines this week for having the biggest hedge fund in the macro arena. His fund has performed well despite lagging behind its peers for the past eight years, but had he invested in bitcoin it would have been up over 15,000 percent. Bitcoin Investment Beats The Rest: Bitcoin is taking a breather from another mini pump and dump today but the long term picture is still pretty great. BTC is up over 90% this year despite a correction of almost 50%, and buying a little every year for the past eight years would have netted a small fortune.

Why India’s One Of Top Hedge Fund Expects An Even Greater Rally For Nifty (Bloomberg)

Even as the Nifty index hit record highs, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies’ Andrew Holland said an even greater rally could be around the corner as global growth picks up on the back of a U.S.-China tariff deal. “I think the Nifty between now and then (after a trade deal) will get to the 12,500 level,” the chief executive officer at one of India’s largest alternative investment funds told BloombergQuint in an interview. “I think the markets are expecting a Santa Claus extra rally on the back of a tariff deal.”

Ackman’s Pershing Square Raises Stake in Howard Hughes Corp.- Filing (Reuters)

BOSTON (Reuters) – Activist investor William Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in real estate company Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC.N), according to a regulatory filing made on Wednesday. The New York-based investment firm reported having a 14.8% stake in the company, or 6.4 million shares, including 2.2 million shares of common stock and 4.2 million underlying forward purchase contracts. Previously it had an economic interest of 12.6%, including common stock and swaps, according to a regulatory filing made roughly a year ago.

Hedge Fund Unveiled to Accommodate Surging Wealth in Las Vegas Area (PRWeb.com)

Five Star Funds, an asset management and advisory firm, has announced the formation of the Flamingo All Weather Fund, LP, the first hedge fund of its kind to be based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The area has enjoyed sustained periods of significant economic growth, transforming the city from a boom-and-bust town dependent on discretionary spending at casinos to a business-friendly metropolis fostering growth in diversifying sectors. “The floodgates really opened when the recent tax changes went through,” Derek Davis, Partner at Five Star Funds, said. “Since the limiting of the SALT deduction, we’ve seen an unprecedented amount of wealth flee California and settle here in Las Vegas. The quality of life per dollar out here is truly unbeatable.”

Nordic Nominees for EuroHedge Awards (Hedge Nordic)

Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – EuroHedge has revealed the initial list of nominees for the EuroHedge Awards 2019, which will honour the outstanding performers of 2019. Six members of the Nordic Hedge Index feature among the initial nominations. PriorNilsson Idea and Taiga Fund have been shortlisted in the “Specialist Equity” category alongside five other non-Nordic funds. Asgard Fixed Income Fund and Danske Invest Fixed Income Global Value, meanwhile, both feature in the “Fixed Income” category. IPM Systematic Currency Fund has been shortlisted in the “Commodity & Currency” category, while Lynx features in the “Managed Futures – Over $500m” category.