Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: LMR Partners, Warren Buffet, NVR, Inc. (NVR), Popular Inc (BPOP), and More

$5 billion Hedge Fund LMR Partners Poached Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Top Equity Derivatives Boss in the US (Business Insider)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s top equity derivatives boss in the Americas is leaving after less than two years, and he’s headed for the hedge fund LMR Partners. After an eight-year run with Barclays, William “Bill” Hillegass joined BAML in 2017, heading up equity client solutions and running equity derivatives out of New York. He quit the firm, Business Insider reported this week, and he’s joining LMR Partners, a multistrategy fund founded and run by the former UBS traders Ben Levine and Stefan Renold, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hedge Funds Predicted the Market’s Rebound in Early 2019 (Barron’s)

Despite the market taking a tumble in the fourth quarter, hedge-fund managers stuck with their favorite names. They also anticipated the early 2019 rebound, tilting tilted back to cyclical sectors last quarter after flocking to safety in the previous three months. Within 45 days of the end of each quarter, hedge funds must report their portfolios’ holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In a study published Friday morning, a team of Goldman Sachs analysts drew on those reports to assess the holdings of 880 hedge funds that managed $2.1 trillion as the fourth quarter began.

Here’s What Stocks Warren Buffet’s Hedge Fund is Investing In (CNBC)

CNBC’s Leslie Picker reports on Warren Buffet‘s hedge fund Berkshire Hathaway‘s latest filing with the SEC, which has some details that have surprised market participants.

SS&C Appoints Head of Hedge Fund Administration Business (HedgeWeek)

SS&C Technologies Holdings has appointed Joseph Maxwell as Technology Head of SS&C GlobeOp’s Hedge Fund Administration group. Maxwell recently joined SS&C and is based at the company’s 4 Times Square office. He will be responsible for driving SS&C’s technology solution strategy, further strengthening the company’s leadership position in hedge fund technology and fund administration.

Magellan Health to Explore Sale After Pressure from Prominent Hedge Fund (BeckersHospitalReview)

After coming under pressure from activist hedge fund Starboard Value, U.S. health plan and pharmacy benefit manager Magellan Health will explore selling itself, according to Reuters. Magellan is looking for ways to boost its value. Since April 2018, its shares have dropped nearly 40 percent. In response, the company intends to start a multiyear improvement plan to shore up finances. People familiar with the plan say Magellan is considering being acquired by other companies. Starboard has a 9.8 percent stake in the company.