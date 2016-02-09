Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Warren Buffett, Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC), FibroGen Inc (FGEN), Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM), and More

Published on August 6, 2018 at 1:49 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Hedge fund Manager Kyle Bass on Why He Supports Trump’s Trade War (CNBC)
Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO, discusses why he supports Trump’s approach to the trade war with China and why he thinks Trump’s lack of predictability is good for the U.S.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Owns a Whopping $50 billion-plus Stake in Apple, its Largest in Any Single Company (Business Insider)
Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway can’t seem to get enough of Apple. A regulatory filing released on Saturday showed that the conglomerate added 2.67 million shares to its stake in the first quarter, which was worth nearly $50 billion as of June 30. Berkshire Hathaway owned approximately 246.5 million shares at the time, or 5.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Insider Trading Wall Street Trader Panic

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Hedge Fund ExodusPoint is Still Hiring Hard, and has Started Adding Juniors (News.EfinancialCareers.com)
It may not exactly have prompted the outflow of people from Millennium Capital Management that some expected, but hedge fund ExodusPoint is nonetheless spurring movement in London and New York as the $8bn hedge fund start-up gets going. There are even indications of an appetite to bring-in juniors. By our reckoning the multi-strategy fund set up by Michael Gelband, a former star fixed income trader at Millennium Management, has added at least another five experienced people in London and New York in the past two months. It also brought on an analyst and an intern.

Element Is Raising $3 Billion as Hedge Fund Returns 21% (Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg) — As Jeffrey Talpins crushes it this year, investors can’t get enough, pouring $3 billion into his hedge fund in the past month. Element Capital Management gained 20.5 percent this year through July, according to a person familiar with the matter. The now $17.5 billion firm opened its doors to capital from July 1 to Aug. 1, raising the money primarily from existing clients, the person said. Last year, Element attracted $2 billion after it briefly allowed new investments. The hedge fund has posted returns of more than 19 percent in three of the last four years as other macro traders, including Andrew Law, Ray Dalio, Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon, have struggled to make money.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Elliott Management, TransUnion...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jason Mudrick, Ken Griffin, Opko Health...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, David Einhorn...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Hintze, Viking Global Investors...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Hemispherx BioPharma...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Dan Loeb, Jana Partners...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.