Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Warren Buffett, Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC), FibroGen Inc (FGEN), Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM), and More

Hedge fund Manager Kyle Bass on Why He Supports Trump’s Trade War (CNBC)

Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO, discusses why he supports Trump’s approach to the trade war with China and why he thinks Trump’s lack of predictability is good for the U.S.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Owns a Whopping $50 billion-plus Stake in Apple, its Largest in Any Single Company (Business Insider)

Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway can’t seem to get enough of Apple. A regulatory filing released on Saturday showed that the conglomerate added 2.67 million shares to its stake in the first quarter, which was worth nearly $50 billion as of June 30. Berkshire Hathaway owned approximately 246.5 million shares at the time, or 5.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Hedge Fund ExodusPoint is Still Hiring Hard, and has Started Adding Juniors (News.EfinancialCareers.com)

It may not exactly have prompted the outflow of people from Millennium Capital Management that some expected, but hedge fund ExodusPoint is nonetheless spurring movement in London and New York as the $8bn hedge fund start-up gets going. There are even indications of an appetite to bring-in juniors. By our reckoning the multi-strategy fund set up by Michael Gelband, a former star fixed income trader at Millennium Management, has added at least another five experienced people in London and New York in the past two months. It also brought on an analyst and an intern.

Element Is Raising $3 Billion as Hedge Fund Returns 21% (Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) — As Jeffrey Talpins crushes it this year, investors can’t get enough, pouring $3 billion into his hedge fund in the past month. Element Capital Management gained 20.5 percent this year through July, according to a person familiar with the matter. The now $17.5 billion firm opened its doors to capital from July 1 to Aug. 1, raising the money primarily from existing clients, the person said. Last year, Element attracted $2 billion after it briefly allowed new investments. The hedge fund has posted returns of more than 19 percent in three of the last four years as other macro traders, including Andrew Law, Ray Dalio, Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon, have struggled to make money.