Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Elliott Management Corp., AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH), and More

Published on July 13, 2018 at 1:14 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Ken Griffin’s $30 billion Hedge Fund is Outperforming the Industry This Year (CNBC)
Citadel, the more than $30 billion hedge fund managed by billionaire Ken Griffin, is outperforming the industry and the broader markets so far this year. The firm’s multistrategy fund, known as Wellington, was up 1.52 percent in June and 8.79 percent during the first half of the year, a person with knowledge of the matter said. All five strategies that feed into the fund – equities, commodities, credit, fixed income and quant – were positive for the year, the person said, who asked not to be named because the performance details are private.

Elliott Seeks $770 Million From South Korea in Samsung Fight (Bloomberg)
Elliott Management Corp. said it was seeking compensation for at least $770 million in damages from South Korea over how its former administration intervened in the merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. in 2015. Billionaire Paul Singer’s New York-based hedge fund said in a statement Friday it had submitted the dispute for arbitration and urged the government to pay the damages in order to preserve its reputation with international investors. Elliott said, to date, the parties have been unable to resolve the matter on their own.

stock, market, buy, graph, risk, trading, dice, concepts, chart, objects, investment, opportunity, business, three-dimensional, horizontal, line, gambling, decisions, symbol,

Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

SEC Bribery Lawsuit Against Och-Ziff Executives is Dismissed (Reuters)
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge has dismissed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit accusing two former Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM.N) executives of masterminding a scheme to funnel tens of millions of dollars of bribes to African officials. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn ruled on Thursday that the SEC could not collect fines, recoup profit or obtain injunctions because it had missed a five-year deadline to sue the defendants, Michael Cohen and Vanja Baros.

Silicon Valley Steve Cohen Goes Crypto (DealBreaker.com)
Maybe it’s because the hedge fund return hasn’t exactly taken off. Maybe it’s because his Anglophilia has not been reciprocated. Maybe it’s because he’s looking for people who think outside the box. Maybe it’s because he’s got a giant fucking tax bill and could use some above-average ROIs. Maybe it’s because Charlie Rose doesn’t feel like hanging out much these days. Maybe it’s because he hasn’t joined Donald Trump’s Cabinet, yet. Maybe it’s just because he loves it. Whatever the reason, Steve Cohen has spent a lot of time lately playing the venture capitalist, throwing a quarter-billion at a crowd-sourced algorithmic trading platform, some pennies out of the couch at a millennial-focused ETF investing app, a few more at self-driving cars, a couple bucks at a digital credit card play.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Paulson & Co., Steve...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Canyon Capital, U.S. Xpress...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global, Elliott Management, Macquarie...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: BlueMountain Capital Management, Seth...Here is Why Greenlight Capital Is Down 7.7% in June

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.