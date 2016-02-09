Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Edward Lampert, Marathon Asset Management, Chubb Limited (CB), Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), and More

Finance Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities Trading Firm Is On A Silicon Valley Hiring Binge (Forbes)

Stuart Feldman has played a prominent role in the evolution of the computer industry. He wrote Make, a key software program for Unix operating systems, and developed the first 77 compiler for the Fortran programming language. He went on to become vice president of engineering at Google. Feldman’s next stop, however, is Wall Street. He has been hired by Citadel Securities, the high-speed electronic trading firm owned by billionaire Ken Griffin, as a senior advisor.

Marathon Asset Management Raises $360m for New Aviation Fund (Opalesque.com)

New York-based credit investment manager Marathon Asset Management has announced the closure of its first fund -Marathon Aviation Fund – amounting to $360m, solely dedicated to aviation leasing. The new strategy, which was oversubscribed, will focus on leasing the most in-demand early- to mid-life aircraft, and providing investors with returns that have low correlation to other asset classes, said Marathon Asset Management, the investment advisor with approximately $16.5bn of capital under management, in a press release.

Eddie Lampert’s Company to Buy the Rest of Sears Hometown, Outlet Stores (The Wall Street Journal)

Hedge fund owner Edward Lampert has reached a deal that would bring Sears Hometown stores under the same corporate umbrella as Sears and Kmart. Mr. Lampert, the former Sears Holdings Corp. chief executive whose Transform Holdco LLC controls Sears and Kmart, is buying the 42% of Sears Hometown shares he and his hedge fund don’t currently own for $2.25 a share in cash, the companies said Monday. Sears Hometown stores were spun off from Sears Holdings Corp. seven years ago.

Blackrock Chief’s New London Hedge Fund Keeps Hiring (eFinancialCareers.com)

Tresidor Investment Management, the new London hedge fund set up by Michael Phelps the former head of European fundamental credit at Blackrock, has been hiring in London. Phelps’ fund, which was due to open sometime in the second quarter, already employs 15 people including 10 investment professionals, according to its own website. And it still seems to be hiring.

Goldman Sachs Quietly Hired Capula Investment Management’s co-CTO (eFinancialCareers.com)

Goldman Sachs made a major hire in electronic equities trading technology in London. The U.S. investment bank recruited George Tsimperopoulos, the former co-chief technology officer at hedge fund Capula Investment Management. Tsimperopoulos joined last month according to his LinkedIn profile, which describes him as a specialist in ultra low-latency DMA algorithmic trading, market data exchange and client connectivity FIX engines.

Brazil’s Top Trade Is to Bet on Lower Rates, Rio Hedge Fund Says (Bloomberg)

Betting on Brazil’s central bank to further slash the benchmark interest rate is the best way to make money in the nation’s assets right now, according to hedge fund Truxt Investimentos. “With inflation under control and slow growth, our preferred trade right now is to receive rates in Brazil,” said Mariana Guarino, a portfolio manager at Truxt, which has 10.6 billion reais ($2.7 billion) in assets under management. “Once pension reform is approved, the tail risk of a quick fiscal deterioration will be removed, so Brazil’s central bank will have room to cut rates.”

UPDATE 1-Hedge Funds Raise Negative Sterling Bets as Trump Wades into Brexit Debate (Reuters)

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) – Hedge funds have stepped up their negative bets on sterling as U.S. President Donald Trump backed hardline British politicians Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage ahead of Britain’s planned withdrawal from the European Union. The current British premier Theresa May has announced she is quitting, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power, with most of the frontrunners expected to push for a decisive break with the European Union.