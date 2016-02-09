Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Dorsal Capital Management, ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT), Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE), and More

Published on November 12, 2018 at 1:05 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Veritas Capital, Elliott to Buy Athenahealth for $5.7 Billion (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management are buying Athenahealth Inc (ATHN.O) for about $5.7 billion, the U.S. healthcare software maker said on Monday. The all-cash deal values Athenahealth at $135 per share, representing a premium of 12.2 percent to the stock’s closing price on Friday. Reuters reported on Sunday that Athenahealth had agreed to a takeover. Athenahealth had been under pressure from Elliott to sell itself since the hedge fund acquired a stake in the company last year. In May Elliott made an unsolicited offer of $160 per share to buy Athenahealth.

Dorsal Capital Launches New Hedge Fund (InstitutionalInvestor.com)
A hedge fund firm founded by a former SAC Capital portfolio manager has launched a new fund, according to regulatory filings. Dorsal Capital Management trotted out the Dorsal Special Opportunities Fund and an offshore version, according to the filings. The funds began trading on November 1. So far, however, the funds are not available to outside investors. No marketing materials are available, and no roadshow is planned at this point, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Countries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the WorldCountries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the World

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Ray Dalio Says ‘Capitalism Not Working’ for Most People (FNLondon.com)
Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio may not be the first person you would think of as a crusader against capitalism. But at the Summit conference in Los Angeles last week, he questioned the current US economic system. “Capitalism is basically not working for the majority of people,” he said. Dalio has a net worth estimated at $18bn, according to Forbes, largely gained from building and running Bridgewater Associates, the largest and — by some metrics — most successful hedge fund in the world. His critique is all the more noteworthy, coming from one of the system’s biggest winners.

UK Hedge Fund Marshall Wace Ramps up Ireland Operations Ahead of Brexit (Verdict.co.uk)
Marshall Wace, a London-based hedge fund, is set to expand its operations in Ireland as part of its contingency planning for Brexit, reported The Financial Times. The firm secured licenses from the Irish central bank to operate UCITS and AIFM management companies in Ireland. The move will enable the firm to sell retail and alternative investment products across the European Union following the departure of Britain from the bloc in 2019. The company did not reveal specific details about the increase in its Irish business, though such a move requires rise in headcount, the report said.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace, Highbridge Capital Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Tom Steyer, Ray Dalio, AstraZeneca...P.A.W. Capital Partners’ Returns, AUM, and Holdings25 Best Dividend Stocks for RetirementBillionaire Ken Fisher’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2019Billionaire Michael Hintze’s and CQS Cayman’s Return, AUM, and New...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.