Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Citadel Investment Group, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), and Otelco Inc (OTEL)

Published on June 29, 2018 at 1:27 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email

A New Chapter is About to Begin for the Carolina Panthers. Here’s What We Know. (CharlotteObserver.com)
David Tepper‘s $2.275 billion deal to buy the Carolina Panthers is expected to close in the next two weeks, drawing to an end the era of team founder Jerry Richardson. The sale itself is expected to close without much fanfare, but the change of ownership marks a major change in the history of the franchise. The next chapter for the Panthers begins under a sole, outspoken new owner. While much of what Tepper, 60, could do when he takes over (including building new practice facilities and making staffing changes) remains to be seen, here’s what’s known about how the Tepper era will begin.

Northern Trust Completes Technology Acquisition (BusinessWire.com)
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it has completed the previously announced agreement with Citadel to bring Omnium® technology development in-house – including a team of key development professionals as well as software development rights for its Omnium® technology platform. “We are excited to have this technology development team at Northern Trust,” said Peter Cherecwich, president of Northern Trust Corporate & Institutional Services. “Their deep expertise has been a key contributor to our growth, and has been critical to our success in delivering solutions to our clients – which are among the world’s most sophisticated asset managers and institutional investors.”

Insider Trading Wall Street Trader Panic

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Insider Buying: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) CEO Purchases 33,255 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 33,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,624,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Insider Buying: VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)
VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Director Herm Rosenman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 286,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,736.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,710 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)
Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 14,710 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $204,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Related Insider Monkey Articles
3 Stocks With Insanely Low P/S Ratios That Hedge Funds Are Bullish OnHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Jana Partners, BlueCrest...3 Hot IPOs With Insider Buying ActivityMarijuana Legalization in Canada Could Lift These 3 Stocks Very HighHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, John Paulson, Mike Novogratz...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, SkyBridge Capital, Xeris Pharmaceuticals...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.