Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Siegel, George Soros, Elliott Management, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME), Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI), Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA), and More

Published on June 7, 2018 at 12:56 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Cryptocurrencies Likely Won’t “Hold Value”, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire (CryptoGlobe.com)
David Siegel, co-founder of hedge fund giant Two Sigma, recently stated that he’s “a little skeptical on cryptocurrencies,” as he claims they won’t keep on being as valuable as speculators believe. During Bloomberg’s Invest Summit, held in New York on June 5, the hedge fund manager stated: “I guess I’m a little skeptical that [cryptocurrencies] are going to hold value the way that people expect that they will.” David Siegel. Siegel, who helps his New York-based hedge fund manage $52 billion worth of assets, responded to a question on whether he was fond of any cryptocurrency saying that “they’re all about equal in my mind.”

A Secretive Owner of Triple-Crown Contender Justify: George Soros (The New York Times)
WinStar Farm, one of North America’s leading thoroughbred racing and breeding operations, owns 60 percent of Justify’s breeding rights. China Horse Club owns 25 percent. A third group, a secretive entity that holds the remaining 15 percent, will remain out of the spotlight because it vigorously avoids any public attention. It is a company controlled by top employees of the billionaire investor George Soros. Mr. Soros’s connection to Justify, which was not previously reported, has garnered little notice in the sport despite the horse’s rousing success in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes because his group tries to operate almost invisibly.

Insider Trading Back

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Elliott’s Singer Agrees with Buffett, Dimon on Profit Guidance (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp Chief Executive Paul Singer said on Thursday he agreed with billionaire investor Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon that companies should move away from providing quarterly earnings guidance. “The main point was that they thought that quarterly guidance should be reduced or eliminated in an effort to make a net subtraction of short-termism in the corporate governance landscape. I happen to agree with that, my team agrees with that,” Singer told The Deal’s annual corporate governance conference in New York.

Leon Cooperman Won’t Tell The President What To Do But Sure Hopes Someone Else Does (DealBreaker)
There once was a time that Leon Cooperman had the president’s ear. Specifically, that time he had dinner with him, and the president asked him whether he thought Amazon was a monopoly. Twice. Both times, Cooperman gave the wrong answer, because he took the question at face value and failed to understand that, to Donald Trump, words like “monopoly” have no meaning except as potential weapons against perceived enemies, and therefore that saying Amazon is a monopoly does not mean that it has exclusive control over a particular commodity or service, but that it is a bad company run by someone who does not like Donald Trump and is thus a monopoly because calling it one might allow Donald Trump to destroy it.

Whitney Tilson: Warren Buffett Is Here to Stay (TheStreet)
Former hedge-fund manager, author and philanthropist Whitney Tilson shares thoughts on Apple, Tesla and Warren Buffett with TheStreet’s Brian Sozzi. Tilson, a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) expert, tells TheStreet we shouldn’t count on Buffett retiring anytime soon. He says the legendary investor may stay at the helm of Berkshire for at least five more years. He would be 92 by then. Tilson also speculates on Buffett’s plans for his position in tech giant Apple (AAPL). “He clearly views it as a long-term hold, and it will certainly compound over $1 trillion in the not too distant future — and then double again in the next five years,” says former hedge fund manager and Buffett expert Whitney Tilson. “I don’t think it’s a bad bet, as a Berkshire shareholder I am happy he owns Apple.”

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Heavy Insider Buying Says These 3 Stocks Are Ultra CheapHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Jana Partners, Soleno Therapeutics...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Pershing Square, ProtoKinetix...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Hudson Bay Capital, Appaloosa Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Alan Howard, Alteryx Inc...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: ValueAct Capital, David Tepper, Caesars...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.