Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Marshall Wace LLP, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX), PLx Pharma Inc (PLXP), Opko Health Inc. (OPK), and More

Einhorn’s Greenlight Extends Decline to 34% in Worst Year (Bloomberg)
David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 percent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 percent in 2015.
Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) (FairFieldCurrent.com)
Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) by 939.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Mazor Robotics worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Money Managers to Watch in 2019 (The Wall Street Journal)
Hedge-fund managers once again lagged the broader market and will have to show they are worth their high fees. Those that don’t deliver this year might have to make difficult decisions. These are four leaders to watch.