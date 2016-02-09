Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Anthony Scaramucci, Ray Dalio, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF), Union Bankshares Inc (UNB), and More

Published on August 23, 2019 at 3:48 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Tesla Critic David Einhorn Wants Elon Musk to Resign Over Solar Controversy (Bloomberg)
It only took 12 hours for hedge fund investor David Einhorn, a well-known Tesla Inc. critic, to wade into the controversy over the company’s solar systems. He called on Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to resign after a Business Insider report overnight showed the company tried to replace faulty parts in its rooftop solar panel systems as part of an effort known as Project Titan. Earlier this week, Walmart Inc. sued Tesla, saying panels that the company’s energy unit installed caught fire on at least seven of its stores.

Why Anthony Scaramucci is waging a media war on President Donald Trump (MarketWatch.com)
A friendship between President Donald Trump and one of his formerly most vocal advocates has taken an almost-Shakespearean twist. Anthony Scaramucci was once an ardent Trump supporter. He enjoyed a fleeting 11-day stint as the president’s White House communications director and as recently as Aug. 8 on CNBC applauded “the president’s courage for going after these issues,” referring to a yearlong Sino-American trade war.

Covalis Capital's Returns, AUM and Holdings

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Ray Dalio’s Beatles-inspired Routine for Success (CNBC)
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio is widely considered a rock star of the investing world. But the source of his success has a lot to do with superstars of another sort: The Beatles. Dalio was in his early twenties when he was inspired by the famous foursome to take up a new skill: Meditation. Today, half a century on, it remains a constant of his daily routine, and one to which he attributes his greatest career wins.

3 Klarman Investing Gems can Hold You in Good Stead in this Market (EconomicTimes.com)
Value investing legend Seth Klarman says it’s essential to avoid losses while making investment, as losses are the essence of risk and investors should venture into more risky securities only when the risk-reward ratio is clearly in their favour. Seth Andrew Klarman is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager and author and a proponent of value investing. He is the chief executive and portfolio manager of the Baupost Group, a Boston-based private investment partnership that he founded in 1982. Klarman’s investment thesis holds a lot of relevance in the current market, where stocks have seen significant value erosion and yet investors are not ready to nibble at them fearing further pain.

Sachem Head’s Portfolio Is Bigger Than You May Think (Institutional Investor)
There’s more to Sachem Head’s portfolio than what appears in its second-quarter 13F filing. Sachem Head Capital Management sharply cut back on its U.S. common stock portfolio in the second quarter.The activist hedge fund firm, headed by Bill Ackman protégé Scott Ferguson, liquidated eight of the 12 stocks held in the portfolio at the end of the first quarter. It also initiated positions in…

Hedge Funds Revert to Outflows in June (Hedge Week)
Hedge funds were unable to build on the previous month’s inflows in June with the industry moving back into net redemption territory with USD12.2 billion in outflows for the month. June redemptions, which represented 0.4 per cent of industry assets, were a reversal from May’s USD800 million in hedge fund industry inflows, according to the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator published by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. The ongoing US-China trade war which began to manifest itself in signs of slowing industrial and consumer demand in the US and China, falling oil prices and an equity market plunge this spring factored heavily in June’s redemption activity.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, James Simons, Sandler Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Third Point LLC, Viking...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Tom Steyer, Bodenholm Capital...Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q2Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, David Shaw, Ray Dalio, Keshik...Saga Partners’ Q2 2019 Investor Letter

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.