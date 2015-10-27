Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Warren Buffett, Bridgewater Associates, Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), and More

Published on September 16, 2019 at 3:45 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Crispin Odey Opens His Hottest Hedge Fund to External Clients (Bloomberg)
Crispin Odey, whose main fund has seen excruciating losses and spectacular gains, is opening up his firm’s best performing money pool to external investors. The Odey Concentrated Natural Resources fund, managed by Henry Steel, has gained 32% since inception in March through the end of August, according to an investor update seen by Bloomberg. The MSCI Natural Resources index lost 7.7% during the period. The fund can raise as much as $400 million. A spokesman for Odey Asset Management declined to comment.

Activists Bark Loudly With Smaller Bites (The Wall Street Journal)
Do companies have to listen to every activist who shows up, no matter how small the stake? The phenomenon of cantankerous shareholders staking their claim on very large companies with ever smaller interests has grown since ValueAct elbowed its way onto Microsoft’s roster in 2013. Carl Icahn, Dan Loeb’s Third Point and Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management have all swayed huge targets with a relatively small presence in recent years.

Insider Trading Wall Street Trader Panic

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Bridgewater Deputy General Counsel Joins Board of Reynen Court (Bloomberg Law)
Bridgewater Associates’ deputy general counsel has signed on to the board of growing legal tech company Reynen Court, which will function as a legal tech app store and is already backed by a group of major law firms. Sylvia Khatcherian of Bridgewater worked for more than 13 years as the global head of Morgan Stanley’s technology, privacy, IP, and e-commerce law group before joining the hedge fund in 2015. Reynen Court is primed to help law firms and corporate legal departments take advantage of a fast-growing legal tech market, which topped $400 million in funding to legal tech vendors in the first quarter of 2019, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis.

Look Which Precious Metal Is Beating Warren Buffett… (Forbes)
Way back in January, I showed that the price of gold had beaten the S&P 500 Index over a number of different time periods, including the month, quarter, year… and even the century (so far!). Last week it was brought to my attention recently—in a tweet by Charlie Bilello, director of research at Pension Partners—that the yellow metal has also outperformed arguably the greatest living investor, Warren Buffett. For the 20-year period, gold has returned more than 485 percent, beating Warren’s Berkshire Hathaway, which was up 426 percent.

AT&T CEO’s Rumored Exit Reportedly Triggered Activist Hedge Fund Elliott Management’s Recent Investment (T) (Business Insider)
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson’s rumored departure from the firm reportedly triggered activist hedge fund Elliott Management‘s interest in the company. Jesse Cohn, Elliott’s head of US equity activism, told other investors the hedge fund wants a say in who will run the $270 billion telecommunications giant when Stephenson steps down, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Opalesque Roundup: Hedge Fund Databases Report Mixed Results for August: Hedge Fund News, Week 35 (Opalesque.com)
In the week ending September 13th 2019, a report said that the hedge fund industry posted negative returns in August, dropping 0.78%, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index, versus a 1.58% dip in the S&P 500 Total Return Index. However, hedge funds remained in positive territory for the year, gaining 6.86% through August 31. The S&P Total Return Index returned 18.35% on the year through August. August’s hedge fund difficulties were fueled by the usual suspects: the U.S.-China trade war, ongoing no-deal Brexit uncertainty, and recession fears, said BarclayHedge. The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index returned -0.27% in August, underperforming the 0.38 % monthly return of the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index.

Hedge Funds Are Leveraging Alternative Data In An Effort To Transform The Industry (AI-CIO.com)
Hedge funds across the spectrum are becoming increasingly reliant on third-party tools to stand out and defeat their competition, according to a new study from law firm Lowenstein Sandler. The firm surveyed fund managers to determine how often alternative data is used as part of the investment process. According to the report, 82% of hedge funds are using alternative data to reach performance targets. The survey includes responses from 26 fund managers and was conducted in early 2019.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Obus, John Paulson, Elliott Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, John Paulson, Steve Eisman...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Seth Klarman, Carl Icahn, Arrowgrass Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, GMT Capital, Citadel Investment...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: T. Boone Pickens, Leon Cooperman, Starboard...Billionaire Leon Cooperman Can’t Stop Talking About How Cheap These 5 Stocks...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.