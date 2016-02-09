Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Miller, David Stemerman, Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX), Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (JMDA), Xencor Inc (XNCR), and More

Published on June 25, 2018 at 12:57 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Legendary Investor Bill Miller Reveals the Biggest Mistake Value Investors are Making Now (CNBC)
Legendary value investor Bill Miller says value plays are not just cheap stocks. He looks for companies focused on high returns on invested capital and free-cash-flow growth. Data assembled for CNBC.com by Morningstar shows little move into growth stocks by value funds. The top value fund this year has been the Copley Fund, returning nearly 12 percent year-to-date. It happens late in nearly every bull market: Complaints that value-fund managers are beginning to “cheat” on their mandates by sneaking growth companies into their portfolios, high valuations and all, goosing performance now but taking big risks on when the next bear market may arrive.

Stemerman Spends $10 million More on Campaign for Governor (CTPost.com)
Greenwich hedge fund mogul David Stemerman will pour another $10 million into his campaign for governor, he said Monday, bringing his total investment to roughly $13 million. Stemerman, a Republican, shuttered his hedge fund, Conatus Capital – which had roughly $1.6 billion in assets under management (down from a peak $3 billion in 2014) – to run his outsider campaign. “At a time when many business leaders downsized or left Connecticut to save their own money, I have decided to invest my own money to help save Connecticut,” Stemerman said in a statement.

Countries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the WorldCountries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the World

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Davidson Kempner Severs Ties with Kentucky Retirement Systems (Pensions&Investments)
Hedge fund manager Davidson Kempner Capital Management has terminated its relationship with the Kentucky Retirement Systems, Frankfort, said David Eager, executive director. Mr. Eager said the money manager notified the pension fund of its resignation this spring after expressing concerns about a 2017 pension transparency law that asked managers to abide by CFA Institute codes of ethics and professional conduct as well as a lawsuit filed against other KRS hedge fund managers by state employees at the end of 2017. It managed $68 million for the pension fund.

Hedge Funds Look to Profit From Personal-Injury Suits (The New York Times)
Hedge funds and private-equity firms are deepening their involvement in big-ticket personal-injury lawsuits against drug companies and medical device manufacturers. Investment firms are lending money to law firms that bring so-called mass torts and providing cash advances to plaintiffs involved in such litigation. The activity is increasing just as prosecutors and lawmakers intensify their scrutiny of the industry. Earlier this year, EJF Capital, a $6 billion hedge fund, began raising money for its third investment vehicle that will lend money to lawyers bringing mass-tort cases, according to a February email to prospective investors. The new fund aims to raise $300 million on top of the nearly $450 million the Arlington, Va., hedge fund has already lent to personal injury law firms.

Hedge Funds Paid Big Money for Private Polls on Brexit, and then Made Hundreds of Millions as Markets Went Haywire (Business Insider)
Hedge funds aiming to win big money from the Brexit vote in 2016 hired major polling companies and bought voting data before public release in order to profit from the event, according to a Bloomberg investigation. The information that the pollsters sold gave some hedge funds an indication of the leave vote ahead of time, putting them in the perfect position to profit from market turmoil and a falling pound, according to the report. Polling companies that sold data included YouGov, Survation, ICM, BMG and ComRes, with at least a dozen hedge funds buying the exclusive or syndicated polling data, Bloomberg reported.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Will Hurt These 5 StocksAre Candy Stocks like Mondelez (MDLZ) Doomed by the Rise of Online Grocery...Legendary Investor Bill Miller Talks Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) TakeoverHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, John Paulson, Lansdowne Partners...3 Stocks That Will Benefit from New Video Game Consoles in 2020Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cheyne Capital, Marijuana...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.