Graham Holdings Company (GHC): Hedge Fund Sentiment At All Time Low

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), and Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that VVV isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



Hedge fund activity in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GHC a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Southeastern Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), which was worth $321.7 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $109.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Wallace Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the second quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble GHC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position TXRH 23 257119 -2 AAXN 16 250261 -3 GLOB 14 63286 -6 OZK 21 285631 1 Average 18.5 214074 -2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $214 million. That figure was $563 million in GHC’s case. Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately GHC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); GHC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -3.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.