FrontFour Capital Group’s Latest Moves

FrontFour Capital Group is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund that was founded by David A. Lorber and Zachary Ryan George J.D. in 2006. The fund is currently run by its two founders and Stephen Loukas. Before co-founding FrontFour Capital Group, David A. Lorber was a Senior Investment Analyst at Pirate Capital and Equity Analyst at Vantis Capital Management. He graduated with Honors from Skidmore College with a B.S. in Business Management and Economics. As per its latest Form Adv from February 26th, 2019, the fund holds around $207.93 million in asset under management. FrontFour Capital Group utilizes an event-driven and opportunistic investment strategy. We recently covered the fund’s most interesting Q4 2018 investment moves and recent returns, hence, in this article, we are going to take a look at its Q1 2019 portfolio changes.

At the end of Q1 2019, FrontFour Capital Group’s equity portfolio was worth approximately $74.29 million, and it was concentrated, having only 13 long positions. During the quarter, the fund didn’t make any new purchases, but it has exited 3 positions – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). It also raised its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), while at the same time trimming its positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH), Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), and MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.