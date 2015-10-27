Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

FrontFour Capital Group’s Latest Moves

Published on May 17, 2019 at 9:35 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

FrontFour Capital Group is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund that was founded by David A. Lorber and Zachary Ryan George J.D. in 2006. The fund is currently run by its two founders and Stephen Loukas. Before co-founding FrontFour Capital Group, David A. Lorber was a Senior Investment Analyst at Pirate Capital and Equity Analyst at Vantis Capital Management. He graduated with Honors from Skidmore College with a B.S. in Business Management and Economics.  As per its latest Form Adv from February 26th, 2019, the fund holds around $207.93 million in asset under management. FrontFour Capital Group utilizes an event-driven and opportunistic investment strategy. We recently covered the fund’s most interesting Q4 2018 investment moves and recent returns, hence, in this article, we are going to take a look at its Q1 2019 portfolio changes.

David Lorber FrontFour Capital

 

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like FrontFour Capital Group in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

At the end of Q1 2019, FrontFour Capital Group’s equity portfolio was worth approximately $74.29 million, and it was concentrated, having only 13 long positions. During the quarter, the fund didn’t make any new purchases, but it has exited 3 positions – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). It also raised its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), while at the same time trimming its positions in  Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH), Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), and MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Freshford Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Adage Capital Management’s Latest Portfolio MovesFreshford Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsFrontFour Capital Group’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsFrontFour Capital Group Returns, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman’s First Quarter Buys and Sells

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
FrontFour Capital Group Returns, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) FrontFour Capital Group’s Return, AUM, and Holdings 13D Filing: FrontFour Capital Group and Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE) 13D Filing: FrontFour Capital Group and Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE) 13D Filing: FrontFour Capital Group and Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE) 13D Filing: FrontFour Capital Group and Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE) 13D Filing: FrontFour Capital Group and Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE) 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.