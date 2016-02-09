Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-News

Forest Hill Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (PART II)

Published on May 14, 2019 at 8:48 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Read the beginning of this article here.

Forest Hill Capital’s most valuable position at the end of fourth quarter of 2018 was in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS), a closed-end mutual fund trust. The fund’s position in the company counted 1.45 million shares with a value of $15.21 million. Over the past six months, Sprott Physical Gold Trust’s stock gained 7.14%, having a closing price on May 13th of $10.36. The second biggest position, the fund reported in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR), a bank holding company that operates 44 branches and six financial centers. Even after a reduction of its investment by 16%, this company was still the fund’s second strongest position with 420,673 shares with a value of $13.18 million.

The next in line of the biggest holdings in Forest Hill Capital’s 13F portfolio was Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP), which is a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The fund’s stake in this company was worth $12.56 million from the 272,393 shares it held. The company’s market cap is of $4.21 billion while trading at a P/E ratio of 11.52. Year-to-date, its stock gained 18.29%, having a closing price on May 13th of $55.05.

Among the fund’s Q4 valuable portfolio additions was Signature Bank New York NY (NASDAQ:SBNY) whose 47,028 shares with a value of $4.84 million the fund purchased. The company is a full-service commercial bank that offers business and personal banking products and services.

During the last quarter of 2018, Forest Hill Capital boosted its investment in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 34%. This is a company dedicated to designing and manufacturing of electrical and electronic components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. After raising its stake the fund reported holding 80,000 shares, worth $1.97 million. Also, the fund decided to increase its stake by 15% in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to 164,318 shares with a value of $ 9.85 million.

Disclosure: None

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

